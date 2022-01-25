e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Delhi-based Burger Chain, The Burger Club to launch brand new outlets in the international market

The expansion will help in building a strong presence across international markets and will yield innumerable growth opportunities for the brand. |

Delhi-based Burger Chain, 'The Burger Club' is planning to launch its first ever outlet in the Canada market.

The company stated that it will be launching their outlets consecutively in other countries as well. Few of the locations they are considering comprises America, Taiwan, Middle East and more.

The expansion will help in building a strong presence across international markets and will yield innumerable growth opportunities for the brand.

Founded in 2015, burger focused chain has the fastest rollouts in the industry and is targeting to ramp up operations in the following cities - Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow and more.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
