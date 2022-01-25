Delhi-based Burger Chain, The Burger Club to launch brand new outlets in the international market

Delhi-based Burger Chain, 'The Burger Club' is planning to launch its first ever outlet in the Canada market.

The company stated that it will be launching their outlets consecutively in other countries as well. Few of the locations they are considering comprises America, Taiwan, Middle East and more.

The expansion will help in building a strong presence across international markets and will yield innumerable growth opportunities for the brand.

Founded in 2015, burger focused chain has the fastest rollouts in the industry and is targeting to ramp up operations in the following cities - Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow and more.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:35 PM IST