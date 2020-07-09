Assessing legal options: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is assessing all legal options in the case related to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan and assured it is committed to protecting the lives of Indian nationals. “We had pointed out how Pakistan’s claim that Kulbushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to protecting the life of our Indian nationals,” Ministry of Extern­al Affairs spokesperson Anu­rag Srivastava said. "At this stage, we are assessing our legal options. We will do our utmost to protect the life of the Indian national,” he told an online media briefing.