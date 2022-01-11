Assembly Polls 2022: NCP to contest elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur; Sharad Pawar says 'change in UP visible'

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that the party will contest assembly elections in Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. He said the party will contest 5 seats in an alliance with Congress in Manipur while the talks are underway with Shiv Sena and Congress in Goa for the BJP’s defeat. NCP MP Praful Patel, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress leaders from Goa are in talks for an alliance in Goa on the lines of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Talks are underway.

In UP, the NCP will join hands with Samajwadi Party and like minded parties. He claimed the change is visible in UP and said that Swami Prasad Maurya’s exit from BJP and his decision to join Samajwadi party is just a beginning as more and more leaders from various parties are ready to cooperate with the opposition in UP. He also added that 13 MLAs from various parties are soon expected to join the SP. He hoped that SP and allies will form the government in UP. He announced that he will soon participate at the meeting convened by Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss election strategy.

Pawar alleged that the BJP plans to contest the election on communal lines but said the voters will not support such politics. ''People need change in UP and they will not accept BJP's communal politics,'' he said.

Pawar lashed out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s 80:20 statement saying that it does not augur well. Yogi Aadityanath had said 80 percent people in the state support BJP while 20 per cent oppose it - a comment widely seen as pitting the state's 80 per cent Hindu population against the 20 per cent minorities. ''It shows their mentality,'' he noted. He hoped that Samajwadi party with allies will come to power in UP.

In Punjab, Pawar said he was of the view that Congress would retain power. However, with the turn of events either AAP or Congress may come to power after the elections.

In Goa, Pawar said his party is in talks with the Congress and the Trinamool Congress for an alliance ahead of the Assembly elections in the coastal state.

Pawar reiterated that Congress has to be an integral part of the opposition front against BJP. He also said Congress is free to take its decision whether to go solo or join hands with the like minded parties in state assembly polls.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Siraj Mehndi today joined NCP in Pawar's presence.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:06 PM IST