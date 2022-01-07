Assembly polls 2022: Election Commission may cap rallies, election roadshows amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: It is not feasible to hold large rallies and roadshows keeping in view the current Covid situation in the country, NITI Aayog member and Covid Task Force chief VK Paul has told the Election Commission. However, the EC is of the view that political parties should stop such large rallies and roadshows on their own.

Nonetheless, it is considering putting a cap on the number of roadshows a party can do. In addition, the commission is looking at increasing the number of polling booths in each constituency and reducing the number of voters further from 1,200.

The EC on Thursday reviewed the Covid situation with the Union health secretary and experts, collecting inputs on necessary safety measures to be taken during the voting exercise and underscoring the need for vaccination of all eligible people in five poll-bound states, sources said.

In four states -- Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur -- the assembly's term ends on different dates in March. The poll panel is expected to soon announce the election dates in these states. However, the Uttar Pradesh assembly's term ends in May.

Meanwhile, the Congress has cancelled plans for four long-distance races that were slated this week and also announced that they will not hold any rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for the next 15 days.

REBATE IN POWER DUES: Amidst tall promises to farmers, the ruling BJP has taken a lead by announcing a 50 per cent rebate in the electricity bills for them. The decision would cost the exchequer Rs 1000 crore per year. The state government would provide this amount as a grant to the UP Powe

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:57 AM IST