Assembly Elections 2027: Preparations Gather Pace As Congress Announces Screening Committees For 5 States | X - INCIndia

New Delhi, Nov 16: Stepping up its organisational preparations ahead of the upcoming electoral battles, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially constituted Screening Committees for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five key states: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

According to a press release, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress President approved appointments of committee chairpersons and members with immediate effect to streamline candidate selection and electoral strategy across these battleground regions.

दिल्ली में यूपी चुनाव को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक।"उत्तर प्रदेश के आने वाले चुनाव देश की राजनीति को नई दिशा देंगे। प्रदेश की जनता परिवर्तन की ओर देख रही है और सामाजिक न्याय, समान अवसर तथा वंचित वर्गों के अधिकारों को मजबूत होते देखना चाहती है।मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी, INDIA गठबंधन के साथ मिलकर उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता के सामने एक मजबूत विकल्प प्रस्तुत करेगी।": कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge — Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026

Ajay Maken To Head Uttar Pradesh Panel

For the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has been appointed as the Chairperson of the screening panel. He will be joined by Aslam Shaikh and BV Srinivas as members to oversee candidate vetting in the state.

In Punjab, Dr Sirivella Prasad has been entrusted with the responsibility of Chairperson, working alongside committee members Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva to evaluate prospective nominees.

Screening Panels Named For Three States

Meanwhile, veteran leader Deepa Dasmunsi has been named the Chairperson of the Screening Committee for the hill state of Uttarakhand, where she will collaborate with members Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya.

Moving to the coastal state of Goa, senior leader KJ George will head the panel as Chairperson, supported by members Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil.

For the northeastern state of Manipur, the party leadership has appointed BM Sandeep as Chairperson, with Hibi Eden and Rajesh Thakur serving as the other members of the screening team.

Senior Functionaries To Serve As Members

In addition to these designated chairpersons and members, the AICC directive specifies that key state and central functionaries will play an integral role in the decision-making process.

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The respective AICC general secretary or in-charge, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader, and the AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary or in-charge for each respective state will serve as ex-officio members of these panels.

Congress Steps Up Election Preparations

The formation of these screening committees marks a decisive phase in the Congress party's election readiness, indicating an organised push to identify strong, winnable candidates well in advance of the high-stakes Assembly polls across these five diverse states.

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