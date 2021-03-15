Assembly Elections 2021: Mayawati says BSP will go solo in Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry polls

Lucknow: The BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday announced not to have alliance with any political parties and will go it alone in forthcoming West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly polls.

Surprisingly, the BSP Supremo did not make any mention of contesting Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Assam. She also announced to contest all 403 Assembly seats in 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh without having any pre-poll alliance with any political party.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of BSP founder Kanshi Ram Jayanti, Mayawati said that her party’s experience with contesting polls in alliance has never been good. “The other part gains from alliance with the BSP,” she pointed out.

It was due to the reason that why should other party’s gain at cost of the BSP, she has announced to contest Assembly polls in four state alone.