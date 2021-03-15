Assembly Elections 2021: Mayawati says BSP will go solo in Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry polls

Lucknow: The BSP Supremo Mayawati on Monday announced not to have alliance with any political parties and will go it alone in forthcoming West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly polls.
Surprisingly, the BSP Supremo did not make any mention of contesting Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Assam. She also announced to contest all 403 Assembly seats in 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh without having any pre-poll alliance with any political party.
Addressing a press conference on the occasion of BSP founder Kanshi Ram Jayanti, Mayawati said that her party’s experience with contesting polls in alliance has never been good. “The other part gains from alliance with the BSP,” she pointed out.
It was due to the reason that why should other party’s gain at cost of the BSP, she has announced to contest Assembly polls in four state alone.
On the three Farm laws, she advised the Modi government to withdraw the new laws. “When farmers are not in agreement with the news laws, then the Central government should withdraw the three Farm Laws. The Centre should also offer ex gratia and jobs to one member of the families of farmers who died during the agitation,” she demanded.
She questioned the functioning of Uttar Pradesh and raised fingers on the encounter spree. “Many people were killed due to personal enmity in police encounters,” she charged.
She held the Central government responsible for the rise in prices of petrol-diesel and essential commodities. “It is difficult for the poor people to survive when prices of all commodities are spiraling,” she commented.
Asking party workers to be wary of opposition parties, she advised them to unite and strengthen the movement of Manyawar Kanshi Ram by following his ideals.
