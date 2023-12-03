Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Calls For INDIA Alliance Meeting On December 6

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

In the ongoing Assembly election results in four states, including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Congress Chief Head Mallikarjun Kharge calls for the next Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance meeting on December 6.

Following early trends, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is seen taking a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In contrast, Congress is leading in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, the BJP is ahead in 101 seats, while the Congress is leading in 81 seats based on preliminary trends.

In Madhya Pradesh, initial trends indicate that the ruling BJP is expanding its lead in 129 seats, surpassing the Congress leading in 99 seats.

In Telangana, the Congress has emerged as an early frontrunner, leading in 67 seats, while the ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, is ahead in 31 seats. The BJP is leading in 11 seats.

The Congress party leads in 51 seats in Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is ahead in 37 seats.

More details are awaited.