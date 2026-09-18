Assam’s Saraighat Bridge Gets ₹7 Crore Rehabilitation After 60 Years To Support Delhi-Guwahati Train Operations

The historic Brahmaputra bridge has undergone structural repairs to improve safety and strengthen a vital rail link to the Northeast | AI Generated Image

Guwahati, September 18: Assam’s historic Saraighat Bridge has undergone a major rehabilitation project after more than six decades of service, with repairs aimed at improving safety and ensuring smoother train operations on the Delhi-Guwahati route.

The Rs 7 crore project, which focused on strengthening key structural parts of the bridge, was completed on September 15, 2026. The work began on July 13, 2026, and was carried out after inspections found damage in several sections of the bridge.

Repairs Bring New Life

Commissioned in 1962, the Saraighat Bridge is one of the most important railway links connecting Assam and the Northeast with the rest of the country. After over 60 years of continuous use, parts of the bridge had developed signs of wear and damage.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, inspections revealed issues with the road deck, expansion joints and some supporting steel members. Cracks and damaged concrete sections had also allowed water to seep into parts of the bridge, leading to further deterioration.

The railway authorities found that routine repairs were no longer enough and decided to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation project. The move appears significant as maintaining the structural strength of such a crucial bridge is essential for uninterrupted connectivity in the region, Indian Express reports.

Eight Expansion Joints Strengthened

One of the major parts of the rehabilitation work involved repairing eight damaged expansion joints out of the 11 installed on the bridge.

Expansion joints help bridges manage movement caused by temperature changes and other factors. The damaged joints were dismantled and repaired as part of the project. Supporting steel members were also repaired and strengthened at locations where distress was detected.

The repairs have addressed some of the key structural concerns of the bridge, helping improve its long-term reliability and supporting safer railway operations.

Road Deck Gets Fresh Concrete

Sharma said several portions of the concrete road deck had developed potholes and other signs of damage over time.

Earlier repairs had been carried out between January and May 2026. However, limited curing time was available as traffic movement continued on the bridge. This resulted in some repaired sections being damaged again, especially due to the movement of heavily loaded vehicles.

Under the latest rehabilitation work, damaged portions of the deck were removed and recast with concrete. The repaired sections were then given adequate curing time to improve their durability.

Key Link For Northeast Connectivity

The Saraighat Bridge plays a crucial role in the movement of people and goods between the Northeast and other parts of India.

The latest rehabilitation has addressed damaged expansion joints, distressed concrete sections and weakened supporting steel members. The work is expected to help maintain the bridge’s reliability and support continued train movement on the Delhi-Guwahati route.

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Built across the Brahmaputra River, the bridge has remained an important symbol of connectivity for Assam and the Northeast. The completion of the Rs 7 crore rehabilitation project marks an effort to preserve the historic structure while preparing it for continued use in the coming years.

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