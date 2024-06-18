Assam: Water Level Of Brahmaputra River Rises Following Incessant Rainfall

Guwahati: The water level of the Brahmaputra River has risen following incessant rainfall in parts of Assam and neighbouring states.

The water level of the Kopili River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra River, is flowing above the danger level mark at Kampur in Nagaon district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

"Right now the water level is going up and down. There is a statue in the middle of the river and when the water reaches its neck, we realize that the water level has risen," a local said.

#WATCH | Water level rises in Brahmaputra River, in Guwahati following incessant rainfall in parts of Assam and its neighbouring states.



Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, issued a week-long forecast predicting continuous rainfall in Guwahati.

Alerts Issued For Various Parts Of The Country

Alerts have been issued for various parts of the country, including Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected until June 20.

IMD has specifically warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall on June 18, ie, Tuesday.

"Assam and Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 16th & 17th June and exceptionally heavy rainfall on 18th June whereas likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 19 and 20th June," IMD said on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

The streets of Anil Nagar and Chandmari areas in Guwahati were severely waterlogged on Monday, disrupting normal life, following heavy rainfall in the region.

A resident of Anil Nagar urged the administration for a solution.

"Water fell during the night and there is so much water that it has filled up. How will we come and go here? I want to tell the administration that we need a diversion here because, without diversion, there is no solution," the resident said.

Impact Of Cyclone Remal

Meanwhile, Cyclone Remal has brought about intense rainfall in Assam, leading to widespread flooding. 14 districts and 309 villages have been affected due to the floods with Karimganj being the worst affected, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the latest bulletin, 1,05,786 people in rural Assam have been impacted and 1005.7 hectares of crop area is also affected due to the floods.

The administration has set up 11 relief camps and distribution centers where 3,168 people are taking shelter.