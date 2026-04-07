Assam Votes On April 9: Over 2.5 Crore Electors To Decide Fate Of 722 Candidates | File Pic

Guwahati: The stage is set for polling in Assam, with 2,50,54,463 electors gearing up to cast their votes across 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. Voting will commence at 7 am.

The electorate includes 1,25,31,552 male voters, 1,25,22,593 female voters, and 318 transgender voters, reflecting a near-equal gender distribution. Notably, 6,42,314 first-time voters in the 18–19 age group will exercise their franchise, adding fresh energy to the democratic process.

The state also has 2,05,085 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) registered as voters, along with 2,466 centenarian voters aged 100 years and above.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 663 men and 59 women.

Polling will be conducted across 31,490 polling stations, of which 27,715 are in rural areas and 3,775 in urban locations. Special arrangements include 126 model polling stations, 4,021 all-women polling stations, and 15 polling stations managed by PwD personnel. All polling stations will be equipped with webcasting facilities to ensure transparency.

Security has been tightened across the state, with deployment of over 74,000 Assam Police personnel and 824 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Around 200 CAPF companies have already been stationed in sensitive areas.

With campaigning concluding at 5 pm on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced the mandatory 48-hour silent period. During this time, all forms of campaigning — including public meetings, rallies, processions, and digital outreach through social media, bulk messaging, or phone calls — are strictly prohibited.

The ECI has also directed that political workers and functionaries brought in from outside constituencies must leave immediately after the campaign period ends to maintain a neutral environment for free and fair polling.

Also Watch:

Additionally, the broadcast or display of election-related content, including opinion polls or survey results, is barred across electronic media during the silent period.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO_ Anurag Goel has urged political parties, candidates, and media organisations to strictly adhere to the guidelines. He warned that any violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the silent period norms will invite penal action under the law.

As Assam prepares to vote, all eyes are now on the electorate, whose mandate will shape the state’s political future.