'Assam Transforms From Insurgency To Semiconductor Hub,' Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Tata Chip Exports By November

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | X -

Guwahati, June 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday spotlighted the state’s radical socio-economic turnaround over the past ten years, declaring that the region has successfully pivoted from a history of insurgency to becoming a rapidly expanding industrial epicenter and a nascent semiconductor manufacturing base.

Address at Republic Summit 2026

​Addressing the 'Man on a Mission' session at the Republic Summit 2026 in the national capital, Chief Minister Sarma asserted that the upcoming two decades will be defined by the economic ascent of Eastern and North-Eastern India. He emphasized that the region is capitalizing on new avenues in trade, industrialization, and innovation, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ roadmap.

​"Assam has shed its legacy of insurgency to emerge as an upcoming semiconductor hub—a testament to our transformation over the last decade. We currently rank as India’s fastest-growing state, capturing significant global attention," Sarma noted during his keynote.

Gateway to Southeast Asia

​Positioning Assam as India’s vital gateway to Southeast Asia, the Chief Minister detailed how the state is leveraging its strategic geography, rich natural resources, and upgraded infrastructure to magnetize global capital. "As the country's gateway, we must foster a robust culture of industrial hospitality," he added.

​Providing a concrete outlook on the state's industrial progress, Sarma confirmed that Tata Semiconductor is on track to initiate chip exports from Guwahati by November, with an initial output target of 48 million units.

Growth Outpacing National Average

​Addressing the broader economic indicators, the Chief Minister underscored that Assam’s economic growth rate is currently outpacing the national average, reinforcing the state’s pivotal role in the country’s burgeoning success story.

​"With our natural wealth, international borders, and market accessibility, we are building the necessary environment for industry. The next twenty years will undeniably belong to the East and Northeast," Sarma stated.

Development with Vigilance

​He further urged a shift toward collective optimism, suggesting that a positive outlook is essential for the region to overcome historical deprivation and become a key pillar of the national economy.

​Touching upon the security aspect, the Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of balancing development with vigilance. He underscored that safeguarding border regions and curbing illegal infiltration remain critical to maintaining the stability required for sustainable long-term growth.

​Concluding his address, Sarma reiterated that by aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision—prioritizing connectivity, aggressive industrialization, and an investor-centric policy framework—Assam is well-positioned to serve as a catalyst for India’s future economic prosperity.