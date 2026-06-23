West Bengal Budget 2026-27: ₹4.38 Lakh Crore Allocation, 1 Lakh Jobs, 20% DA Hike, And 5 New Districts | X @ians_india

Kolkata: The new Bengal government on Monday had presented the state budget and allocated a net of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

Key Announcements

In the ‘pro-people’ budget the state government had given importance to infrastructure development, upgradation of health, agriculture and industry sectors and also announced one lakh jobs at vacant posts and also an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA).

Presenting the budget at the state Assembly, state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta mentioned that the new state government will form West Bengal Investment Promotion Framework and will also create industrial corridors to encourage investments in both MSMEs and large industries.

Vision for Manufacturing Hub

The Finance Minister also mentioned that the government will work with the vision to make West Bengal a manufacturing and logistics hub for eastern India.

The state government had also announced a series of measures to strengthen healthcare and education infrastructure and also announced creation of five new districts, a subdivision and seven municipalities.

Vision for Manufacturing Hub

“Patients and their relatives travelling to places such as Mumbai and Vellore for treatment. We invite private participation and in the public-private partnership model we will strengthen the health infrastructure. A dedicated AIIMS and cancer hospital will be set up in north Bengal,” said Dasgupta.

The new state government had also announced additional 20 per cent of DA along with present 18 per cent DA bringing the total DA to 38 per cent with effect from October 1.

Key Announcements by FM

The protesting state government employees welcomed the move of the state government and expressed their happiness for the announcement.

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“No social-economic schemes which are existing won’t be closed. The government pledges to stand by the poor people. The state government will identify other locations for creating new airports and to avoid congestion at Kolkata airport. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s birthday on July 6, will be declared a state government holiday.” further added the finance minister.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the first budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an ‘attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal’.

“No sections have been ignored in this budget. Emphasis is given to all sectors. This budget is also meant for stopping extortion and syndicates,” added Adhikari.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh also expressed his happiness over the announcement of development of north Bengal including the tea gardens.