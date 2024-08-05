Assam To Introduce Law Mandating Life Imprisonment For 'Love Jihad' Offenders: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state government would bring a new law mandating life imprisonment for those convicted of 'love jihad' in the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Addresses Extended State Executive Meeting Of BJP In Guwahati

Addressing the extended State Executive meeting of the ruling BJP in Guwahati, Sarma said that individuals found guilty of engaging in 'love jihad' – which has been defined as a deceitful romantic relationship where an individual's religion or identity is concealed -- would face severe legal consequences.

असम सरकार Land Jihad और Love Jihad को रोकने के लिए दो क़ानून ला रही है।



1️⃣ अगर कोई मुस्लिम हिंदू की संपत्ति ख़रीदना चाहता है या कोई हिंदू मुस्लिम की संपत्ति ख़रीदना चाहता है, तो उसे सरकारी अनुमति लेनी होगी।



2️⃣ लव जिहाद करने वालों को उम्रक़ैद की सजा दी जाएगी।… pic.twitter.com/NzVtwljHp7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2024

About The Proposed Legislation

The proposed legislation aims to address and penalize cases where deceit is involved in romantic relationships, targeting those who allegedly exploit interfaith relationships for ulterior motives. This move follows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent proposal to enforce lifetime imprisonment for similar offences. The Uttar Pradesh government is also set to amend the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill to enhance the legal framework against religious conversion through deceitful means.

Addressing the BJP leaders, he also announced a significant policy change regarding inter-religion land transfers in the state.

"Earlier, inter-religion land transfers happened freely. Hindus used to buy land from Muslims, and Muslims used to buy land from Hindus. We cannot stop the buying or selling of land. However, the Assam government has now decided that for a Hindu's land to be bought by a Muslim, and vice versa, the Chief Minister's approval will be required. Without the Chief Minister's approval, no land transaction between Hindus and Muslims will take place," Sarma said.