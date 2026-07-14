Assam: 'Semiconductors Are Fuel Of 21st Century,' Says Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka | VIDEO | File Pic

Guwahati, July 14: MLA of Lakhimpur constituency, Manab Deka, on Tuesday participated in the budget discussion of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. Thanking the Leader of the House, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, Deka highlighted the importance of the State government’s semiconductor and Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) initiatives.

Laying emphasis on the semiconductor industry, Deka said that the State government is taking a futuristic approach. He said that while petroleum was the fuel of the 20th century, semiconductors are the fuel of the 21st century. “The value of semiconductors is much more than what the value of petroleum was in the 20th century. Today, this government is opening the gates to the future by creating an environment for the semiconductor industry,” Deka said in the House.

He further stressed the industrial growth that would follow, as many industries are dependent on semiconductors. He cited the example of how China and Taiwan once topped the charts in electronics manufacturing.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said those who livestream from Ganeshguri opposing development in the State should end their double standards, as they are the same people who target the government for the lack of development. “The opposition should make it clear what they want. If they want development, they should join hands and become brand ambassadors of the semiconductor industry, be it Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury or Akhil Gogoi,” Deka said.

While thanking the government for bringing an end to terrorism in the State, Deka called for an end to “intellectual terrorism”, alleging that some people often peddle lies on social media platforms and create a negative impression of the State among the global business community.

“I request the Chief Minister, with folded hands, to bring investors like Adani and Ambani to the State. If I get a chance to host them in Lakhimpur, I would do so with a grand traditional welcome,” Deka said, highlighting the need for investment across various sectors.