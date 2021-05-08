Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma hold meeting with JP Nadda, Amit Shah; suspense over next CM continues

New Delhi: Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the two main contenders for Assam chief minister’s post, reportedly had a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday even as the suspense continues despite a week after election results.

The BJP MLAs in Assam are expected to meet on Sunday in Guwahati to choose the new chief minister of the state.

After a series of meetings, Sarma told reporters that all questions related to the next government in Assam will be answered after party’s legislature party meeting, likely on Sunday.

Both incumbent Chief Minister Sonowal and Health Minister Sarma were on Friday rushed to New Delhi after the BJP’s central leadership called them to discuss the leadership issue in Assam.

Three rounds of meetings were held at Nadda's residence between both leaders from Assam, Shah, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and the party president.