Assam govt formation: BJP holds meetings with Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi

The BJP may have won the Assam Assembly polls, but it remains unclear as to who exactly will assume the mantle of Chief Minister. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remain the top contenders. However, nearly a week after the BJP-led alliance won the people's mandate, nobody is quite sure who will assume the post.

On Saturday, the two leaders made their separate way to Delhi, having been called for a meeting with top BJP leaders. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show them emerging from the airport and convening with other party leaders.

Another set of images showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh reaching party chief JP Nadda's residence for a meeting. After Sarma left, Sonowal met the BJP's top brass.

"BJP Legislative Party meet may take place in Guwahati tomorrow. Answers of all questions will come out of that meeting," news agency ANI quoted Sarma as saying after the meeting.