Assam Road Accident Death Toll Rises To 23 After Truck Collides With Traveller Vehicle Near Kaziranga

Guwahati, November 13: As many as 23 passengers were killed in a head-on collision between a speeding traveller and a trailer inside Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, Assam, where every vehicle has to maintain speed limits area-wise inside the park.
The deadly accident occurred around 2:35–2:40 in the afternoon at Rongajan under Kahara PS in Golaghat district.
Police Confirm 23 Deaths In Collision
Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat district, Swapnanil Deka told this correspondent that 23 passengers were killed so far in the deadly accident, while seven seriously injured were rushed to Jorhat Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. Local police, with the support of local people, extended all support.
Local residents and police rescued passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle.
Some injured passengers were initially taken to Kohora Model Hospital.
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Most Passengers Reportedly Students
Most passengers were reportedly students travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon.
The accident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with the traveller, which was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. Most of the passengers onboard the vehicle were reportedly students. The registration number of the accident-hit Traveller is AS 02 AC 6690. The driver has been identified as Abdul Majid.
The Traveller, which had a seating capacity of 27 passengers, was badly mangled in the impact.
Rescue Operations Launched After Collision
Several passengers were trapped inside the vehicle following the collision, prompting local residents and police personnel to launch a rescue operation.
While some injured passengers were initially rushed to Kohora Model Hospital, those who sustained serious injuries were reportedly referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for further treatment.
Vehicle's Traffic Challan Details Emerge
Details of the vehicle’s traffic challans have also emerged. The Traveller reportedly had 12 challans that were paid, amounting to Rs 38,500, while another challan of Rs 4,000 remains outstanding. The Rs 4,000 penalty is reportedly the applicable fine for overspeeding by a commercial vehicle in Assam.
Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited. The investigation is underway.