Assam Polls: Gaurav Gogoi’s Debut In State Politics Ends In Defeat In Jorhat

Congress president Gaurav Gogoi | File Pic

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi faced the first electoral defeat of his political career, losing to veteran BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami by 23,182 votes in the Jorhat Assembly constituency.

Gogoi, a three-time MP from the state, polled 46,257 votes, while Goswami secured 69,439 votes to retain the seat for a third consecutive term.

Gogoi’s entry into the Assembly fray followed his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat by a comfortable margin, a result that had put the ruling BJP on the defensive, particularly Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had campaigned extensively against him.

The political contest intensified after Sarma accused Gogoi and his British-born wife of having alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted and submitted its report in September last year.

VIDEO | Assam Election Result 2026: Reacting to trends showing the BJP heading towards victory in Assam, state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said, "We are not satisfied with the trends in Assam; they are not in line with our expectations. Counting is still underway, and I urge all… pic.twitter.com/tqbkaMwPoi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026

Gogoi, who has served as Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said the “script is worse than a C-grade Bollywood movie”.

Sarma’s differences with Gogoi are often traced to his strained ties with Tarun Gogoi during the latter’s third term as Chief Minister, following which Sarma left the Congress and joined the BJP.

The Congress received a morale boost after Gogoi’s Lok Sabha win from Jorhat, his first contest from the seat after his earlier constituency Kaliabor was redrawn following delimitation.

The party later appointed him Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president ahead of the Assembly polls, signalling its confidence in him despite the allegations levelled by the Chief Minister.

Undeterred by the exit of several senior leaders to the BJP, the 43-year-old focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots, reaching out to rural voters and women, while building alliances with regional parties.

He forged alliances with the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI(ML), CPI and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

The Congress projected him as the opposition’s chief ministerial face and fielded him from the Jorhat Assembly seat for his electoral debut in the Assembly polls.

However, he devoted limited time to his constituency as he campaigned across the state for Congress and opposition candidates. He asserted that Jorhat is his hometown, where people have immense goodwill towards him and the party.

He has asserted on several occasions that the fight in the Assembly polls is between the politics of the Congress led by his father, the late Tarun Gogoi, and the Congress in the BJP led by Sarma.

“People are seeing how we are approaching politics. They remember the politics of my father, Tarun Gogoi, and how he brought Assam out of insurgency, restored peace and ensured financial stability. There is hope that such governance will return,” Gogoi said.

He also said people expect the opposition to “clean up dirty politics of the past six to seven years, provide an alternative government and ensure industrial growth”, adding that these expectations would guide his priorities.

Close to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, Gogoi’s oratorical skill came into prominence in Parliament when he tabled the no-confidence motion for the INDIA alliance against the BJP-led NDA over the government’s silence on Manipur violence.

He has been a member of several House committees and was recently appointed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as chairperson of the India–Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2004 from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Gogoi holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from New York University.

He is married to UK-born Elizabeth Clare Gogoi and has a son and a daughter.