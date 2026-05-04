Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma Wins Jalukbari By Huge Margin As BJP Dominates State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has secured a decisive victory from the Jalukbari Assembly constituency in the 2026 state elections, reinforcing the strong position of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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According to data from the Election Commission of India, Sarma was leading by over 80,235 votes after 16 rounds of counting, making his victory virtually certain, although the final declaration is awaited.

Reacting to the BJP’s strong performance, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the people of Assam for their support. He said the results reflect public trust in the leadership of Narendra Modi and Sarma, highlighting the party’s governance and service record.

In a significant setback for the Indian National Congress, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes.

As per trends available till 4:30 PM, the BJP was leading in 82 out of 126 seats, while the Congress trailed with 20 seats. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) was ahead in 10 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 8, and other parties in 6 constituencies.

With the BJP heading towards a commanding victory, the results indicate continued dominance of the party in Assam’s political landscape.