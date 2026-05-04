Assam Election Results 2026: BJP Crosses Majority, Leads In 78 Seats; Biswa Sarma Set For Third Term

Early trends from the Election Commission of India as of 12:30 pm indicate that the BJP-led NDA is firmly on course to retain power in Assam, with a commanding lead in the 126-member Assembly.

ECI Trends at 12:30 PM: BJP Crosses Majority Mark

According to official data, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 78 seats, comfortably past the majority mark of 64. The Indian National Congress trails with 24 seats, while regional players like Bodoland People’s Front (10) and Asom Gana Parishad (9) remain in single digits.

Smaller parties including AIUDF, Raijor Dal, and UPPL are leading in a handful of constituencies, but the broader trend clearly favours the ruling alliance.

Sarma Poised For Third Consecutive Term

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading from Jalukbari, strengthening prospects of returning to power for a third straight term. His steady lead reflects continued voter confidence in the BJP’s governance in the state.

In New Guwahati, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is also ahead by a significant margin, adding to the party’s growing tally.

Key Constituencies Show BJP Dominance

In several key seats, BJP candidates are maintaining strong leads. Early round trends suggest comfortable margins in urban constituencies, giving the party a decisive edge as counting progresses through multiple rounds.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are facing tough contests across constituencies, with some high-profile candidates trailing in early rounds.

Opposition Struggles to Keep Pace

The Congress-led opposition appears unable to match the BJP’s momentum, with trends indicating a fragmented performance. Despite pockets of resistance, the numbers suggest a clear advantage for the NDA alliance.

Clear Mandate Emerging

With leads in 78 seats, the BJP has already crossed the halfway mark, pointing towards a decisive mandate. While final results are awaited, current trends signal political continuity in Assam under Sarma’s leadership.