Assam poll results: Himanta Biswa Sarma records landslide victory; sidesteps query about next CM

He thanked the people of Assam for the mandate in favour of the BJP and said that retaining the power defying anti-incumbency sentiment is an achievement for any political party.

"This verdict is for protecting the culture and civilisation of Assam. The hopes and promises we made during the election campaign will be fulfilled in the next five years," Sarma said.

To a question on the opposition which appears to be stronger this time, he said that it is a good sign for the health of democracy.

On anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi winning the Sibsagar seat, Sarma said, "He is stepping into democratic politics from student and agitation politics. I hope that he will not indulge in unparliamentary politics anymore and we won't see burning of tyres."

Gogoi, the president of the newly formed Raijor Dal, is currently in jail in connection with cases related to violence that erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in late 2019.