Assam Police's notice to Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV over harassment charge by colleague

Assam Youth Congress chief accuses Srinivas BV of harassment, claims no help from Rahul Gandhi; watch video |

The Assam Police issued a notice to Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV over a harassment charge by a former party colleague on Sunday. After her complaint, Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta was expelled from the party on Saturday. The move came just days after she accused party president Srinivas BV of harassment earlier this week.

"The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process," Chief Minister of Assam, Sarma tweeted.

About Dutta's allegations

Dutta, in a series of Tweets on Tuesday, had alleged that IYC president Srinivas B V was a "sexist and chauvinistic" person, who has been harassing her and discriminating based on gender.

Dutta had also claimed that she had informed the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but no enquiry was ordered.

She filed a complaint at the Dispur police station here on Wednesday, alleging Srinivas was "harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers".

She also alleged that during the party's plenary session at Raipur in February, the accused had heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career.

Repeated complaints are ignored.

Despite repeated complaints, the Congress party took no action against Srinivas BV, according to Dutta’s complaint. She had asked the police to register a case, and they are currently looking into the allegations. The Congress’ Assam unit then issued a show cause notice to Dutta, asking her to explain her conduct despite assurances from party leadership that her grievances would be addressed.

Angkita Dutta submitted her reply to the show-cause notice for going public with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against the Indian Youth Congress president without first informing the party leadership.

The reply forwarded to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for necessary action, he said on Friday.