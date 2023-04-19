Assam Youth Congress chief accuses Srinivas BV of harassment, claims no help from Rahul Gandhi; watch video |

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, accusing him of harassing and discriminating with her.

She also said that despite her flagging the issue multiple times, the party leadership has played deaf ears to the matter.

Angkita posted her greivances on her Twitter handle

Taking to Twitter, Angkita Dutta said, "@IYCPresident @srinivasiyc has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi".

"I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn't stop by Srinivas," she said in a tweet

#WATCH | "For the past 6 months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav have been harassing me continuously. I've complained about this to the leadership but till now no enquiry committee has been initiated against them,"… pic.twitter.com/jbJIPldDHa — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

. @srinivasiyc thinks he is so powerful

And has the blessing of big leaders that he can harass and demean a women in the organisation. — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am

I suppose to encourage woman to join @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon https://t.co/opLpmcLLbh — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Angkita cites removal of former IYC chief on harassment charges

She added that despite facing "discrimination" for six months, no enquiry has been initiated and she has been asked to keep "mum" "When previous @IYC President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by @srinivasiyc for 6 months. I have been told to keep Mum and no enquiry is initiated @RahulGandhi," she tweeted.

She further alleged,"@srinivasiyc thinks he is so powerful, and has the blessing of big leaders that he can harass and demean a women in the organisation," Angkita said adding, "I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seem interested. @srinivasiyc in the guise of his PR is getting away with all kind of wrong doings".

Angkita questions senior party leaders after facing harassment, alleges no help provided

Dutta continued, "I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I suppose to encourage woman to join @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi" She also questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over their commitment towards women's safety.

"I had a lot of faith in @RahulGandhiand went to Jammu during @bharatjodoto appraise him of @srinivasiycharassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It's April now and still no equity against him," she said.

Angkita added, "Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against @srinivasiyc Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi".

The Assam Youth Congress leader further said, "How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYCtorture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi 'ladki hoon ladk sakti hoon'."