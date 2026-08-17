Assam Police Shoot Rape Accused In Leg After Alleged Escape Attempt During Investigation In Chirang | Representative Image

Guwahati: A rape accused was shot in the leg by Assam police in Assam’s Chirang district after he allegedly attempted to escape custody during an investigation.

The accused, identified as Nasirul Sheikh, is undergoing treatment under tight security at JSB Civil Hospital in Kajalgaon, the district headquarters.

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Dhruba Bora, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) talking to this correspondent said Nasirul Sheikh is the main accused in the alleged rape of a tribal Class 10 student. Three men led by Nasirul and accompanied by Peer Mohammad and Harunul Hassan had allegedly lured the minor girl and sexually assaulted her before circulating a video of the incident on social media.

Sheikh, a resident of Bartalowa village under Kajalgaon police station along with two others were arrested on the same day once the FIR filed by the victim's family said Bora.

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Nasirul was taken into three-day judicial custody on Sunday, August 16, as the investigation continued.

According to police, Sheikh was being taken to a location Bhumeswar Hills, 12 km away from district head quarter as part of the investigation when he allegedly pushed police personnel and attempted to flee. Police then fired at him, injuring his leg.

He was subsequently taken to JSB Civil Hospital, where he remains under treatment and police security.