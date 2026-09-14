Assam Police Shoot Dead Ramanuj Goswami While Allegedly Attempting To Flee Custody In Guwahati. | File Pic

Guwahati, September 14: Ramanuj Goswami, accused of brutally decapitating his 25-year-old wife Riya Talukdar and concealing her severed head in a refrigerator at their Basisthapur residence in Guwahati's Hatigaon area, was shot dead by Assam Police.

Accused dies during escape attempt

Two days after committing the horrific murder, Goswami had surrendered at the Hatigaon Police Station, following which he was formally arrested and taken into police custody.

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Late at night around 2 AM, while being escorted by the Hatigaon police team to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a mandatory medical examination, Goswami leaped out of the police vehicle near Narakasur Hill in a desperate attempt to flee custody.

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Left with no alternative to prevent his escape, the police team opened fire on the fleeing accused. Goswami sustained severe gunshot injuries during the operation and died on the spot along the Narakasur Hill road.