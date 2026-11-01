Assam Police Reshuffle: 7 Officers Transferred Days After Guwahati Hotel Bilash Inn Shootout, Including 2 SIT Members | Pics | Mrinal Deka

Guwahati: Five days after the Hotel Bilash Inn shootout in Guwahati City, the Assam government on Saturday transferred seven police officers, including two members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, in a major reshuffle that also affected three senior officers of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Two SIT Members Shambhavi Mishra And Viku Achumi Transferred Out Of Guwahati

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra, IPS and Additional DCP (Central) Viku L. Achumi IPS, both members of the SIT headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, have been transferred out of Guwahati.

Mishra has been posted as Commandant of the 6th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) at Kathal, Silchar, in Cachar district. She will be replaced by Mrinal Deka, APS Principal of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, Golaghat. Mrinal Deka who earlier served in Guwahati in the crime cell as ADCP Crime and later DCP East. Mrinal Deka led many successful operation in the Guwahati city itself.

Viku Achumi Transferred To Barpeta, Prithwiraj Rajkhowa Named Additional DCP

Achumi has been posted as Second-in-Command of the 28th APBn at Howly, Barpeta, against an existing vacancy. Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lakhipur, Cachar, will take over as Additional DCP (Central), Guwahati.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Panbazar, Partha Pratim Duwarah, has also been transferred. He will join as Assistant Commandant of the 1st APBn at Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar, against an existing vacancy. Rishav Phukan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, 1st Commando Battalion, Mandakata, who was attached to the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, will replace him.

Dr Pradip Saikia, Commandant of the 6th APBn, Kathal, Silchar, has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration), Assam, at Ulubari, Guwahati, against an existing vacancy.

The transfer of Mishra and Achumi comes at a time when the SIT is investigating the October 26 shootout at Hotel Bilash Inn. The order also modifies an earlier notification issued on October 6, 2026.