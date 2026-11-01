West Bengal: BJP Launches First Trade Union Cell At Kolkata Airport, Promises Transparency And Workers' Welfare | X @sunilbansalbjp

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday stepped into the trade union arena in West Bengal with the launch of its first labour organisation, the BJP Trade Union Cell, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Sunil Bansal Announces Plans To Expand Labour Organisations Across Sectors

Announcing the initiative, BJP national general secretary and party’s West Bengal in-charge Sunil Bansal said the organisation would set an example of how a workers’ body should function in the interests of labourers. He also indicated that the party was planning to set up similar organisations in several other sectors in the coming days.

“The new trade union will demonstrate how an organisation can work in the interests of people. We will show how a good trade union can function with transparency,” Bansal said, stressing that safeguarding workers’ interests would be its primary responsibility.

Samik Bhattacharya Calls For Shared Responsibility Between Workers And Employers

On the issue of tensions between workers and employers, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said both sides must fulfil their respective responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Bansal, Bhattacharya, state general secretary Shashi Agnihotri and Rajarhat-New Town MLA Pijush Kanoria attended the unveiling of a statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Webel Bhavan.

At the event, Bhattacharya targeted the Left over what he described as attempts to erase Mookerjee’s contribution from Bengal’s history.

“The fact that we can proudly identify ourselves as Indians today owes much to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. There were deliberate attempts to push him into oblivion, but history cannot be suppressed,” he said.