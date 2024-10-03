Assam Police Arrests 14 Bangladeshi Infiltrators With Fake Aadhaar Cards

Assam police apprehend 14 Bangladeshi infiltrators using fake Aadhaar cards near the Indo-Bangladesh border. | Representational Image

Guwahati, October 2: Assam police have apprehended 14 Bangladesh nationals in the Hatsingimari area of South Salmara district and Karimganj district on Tuesday night. Ever since the tense situation in Bangladesh erupted, Assam Police caught 108 illegal infiltrators in the period.

Sources informed that the Assam Police detained twelve Bangladeshi nationals in the Hatshingimari area, near the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing on October 1 night in South Salmara district and two more in Karimganj district in Assam.

As per sources, the Bangladeshi nationals entered India about two to three months earlier through Meghalaya's Dawki and got Aadhaar cards fraudulently made to showcase themselves as Indian nationals. The twelve Bangladeshi nationals were travelling towards Hatshingimari, in a tempo on Tuesday from Meghalaya.

On specific information, Sub-Inspector Zakaria Jafri Borjahan and Samsul Haque Bepari of Kharuabandha police station, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Islam Uddin, detained the twelve Bangladeshi people from Fulerchar char area of South Salmara Mankachar.

In the meantime, the Bangladeshi people were interrogated by the police personnel in the Kharuabandha police station to get more information. According to reports, the group had crossed into Indian territory without valid documentation and had travelled to Tamil Nadu to work as labourers.

They were reportedly on their way back to Bangladesh when they were intercepted by Assam police. 9 of them were found carrying Indian Aadhaar cards.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ariful Islam (36) from Dhaka, Monir Hossain (38) from Gaibandha, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (23) from Naogaon, Ashraful Islam (26) from Kurigram, Manik Mia (29) from Jamalpur, Nabi Hassan (25), Abayadullah Hassan (18), Waliul Ullah (34), Mofazzal Hossain (29), Hazrat Ali (36), Shafiqul Islam (35), and Forkan Ali (31) from Mymensingh.

Later, the Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Sishumari area of South Salmara Mankachar.