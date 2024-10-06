Assam Opposition Parties Rebrand As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ To Fight Against BJP

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting | PTI (Representative Image)

Guwahati, October 5: Following the footsteps of INDIA, a block of opposition parties in the country, the conglomerate of opposition parties in Assam, including the Congress, on Saturday rechristened itself as ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ or ASOM, as the alliance prepared new strategies to take on the BJP-led ruling parties. The platform of the opposition parties was previously known as United Opposition Forum, Assam.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, its secretary and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “Prior to the last Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties had united and formed the ‘Birodi Aikya Mancha, Asom’. Starting with 10-11 members, our strength has now grown to 16 parties.”

He said the members are devising strategies and working with a new vigour in preparation for the 2026 assembly elections.

“After discussion with the parties, it has been unanimously resolved to rename the conglomerate as Asom Sonmilito Morcha or ASOM ‘mitrojut’ (alliance),” Gogoi said.

The AJP chief exuded confidence about the alliance forming the next government in the state, and said the opposition parties will unitedly fight all ensuing elections at different levels, including the panchayat polls slated for the end of the year.

Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, talking to reporters separately, said the decision to change the name was taken as per people’s opinion.

“The public told us that we should remove the ‘opposition’ word as they are confident that we will form the next government. Hence, this decision to change it,” Sikdar said.

Besides the Congress and AJP, other members of the alliance include the Left parties, Raijor Dal and Aam Aadmi Party.