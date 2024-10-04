Assam: Central Government Officially Recognises Assamese As Classical Language

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Guwahati, October 3: The Central government has officially recognised Assamese as a classical language, along with four others, in a landmark decision on Thursday highlighting the nation's linguistic diversity.

Today marks a groundbreaking achievement for the Assamese language, rich with over a thousand years of heritage, as the Union Cabinet has officially recognized it as a Classical Language.

Before this, only six languages in India held this esteemed title. Now, Assamese joins their ranks, symbolizing a long-awaited celebration and fulfillment of a dream.

To be honored as a Classical Language, a language must boast a history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, characterized by its originality and documented ancient literature. Assamese meets all these criteria, paving the way for its recognition and honor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved the addition of Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit to the prestigious category of classical languages.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his elation, calling it "one of the happiest days in my life." He tweeted, "This exemplifies the unique civilisational roots of Assam that has withstood the test of time."

Sarma emphasised the importance of this recognition, stating, "We shall be able to better preserve our beloved mother tongue, that not only unites our society but also forms an unbroken link to the ancient wisdom of Assam's saints, thinkers, writers and philosophers."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, highlighting Modi's focus on Indian languages. The newly classified languages join six others already recognised as classical: Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.

This classification is more than symbolic. It opens up new avenues for academic research, cultural preservation, and linguistic study. The move is expected to boost efforts to maintain and promote these languages, ensuring their continued relevance in modern India.

Sarma thanked Modi for his "relentless efforts to secure Bharat's Heritage", reflecting the sentiment that this decision goes beyond mere language classification.

After the recognition by the Central government has now officially recognised Assamese as a classical language, marking a landmark moment for India's linguistic diversity. This decision is expected to boost academic research and cultural preservation efforts.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who hails from Assam took to X to announce this landmark decision, stating, "This is a historic moment for every Assamese! The Union Cabinet has approved the recognition of our unique Assamese language as a Classical Language."