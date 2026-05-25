Assam Moves Resolution For One-Third Women's Reservation In Legislatures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: ANI

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday moved a resolution in the assembly for implementation of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, after completing the delimitation process.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog, moving the resolution on the third day of the first session of the new assembly, urged the unanimous support of the House for the reservation.

“In order to honour women’s power and ensure the holistic development and empowerment of women, one-third reservation for women in the Parliament of the country and in all Legislative Assemblies should be implemented with immediate effect, after completing the process of delimitation,” the resolution stated.

Emphasising that women enjoy special respect in the country, the minister said political and social goodwill are needed to ensure further empowerment of them.

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“Women are not politically empowered enough. And it is not just in our country, but also globally. There are various reasons for it, including social and educational ones,” Neog said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has assured us that he will ensure women get their due. As a woman, I seek unanimous support for this resolution. Assemblies of several NDA-ruled states have already adopted similar resolutions,” Neog, the longest-serving woman MLA in the state, who was elected for the fifth time this year, said.

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