Congress Issues Whip To MLA Nirmala Sapre To Vote Against Nari Shakti Vandan Bill

MLA Nirmala Sapre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has been caught in its own trap. To ensure a vote against Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam moved by the state government, the Congress party has issued a whip to all its MLAs including MLA Nirmala Sapre. Previously, the Congress had filed a case against Sapre in the High Court and before the assembly speaker.

The party has challenged Sapre's membership in the High Court and before the Speaker of the House, Narendra Singh Tomar. On the other hand, the MLA has claimed that she remains a member of the Congress party, and the decision is pending with the court as well as the speaker.

The Congress does not have the papers to prove that the MLA is with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sources said that when Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar went to submit the proposal in the assembly, a number of advocates accompanied him and suggested that Singhar issue the whip to Sapre.

During the discussion on the bill, the Congress demanded a division on the issue, which was cancelled by the speaker. If the division had taken place and the MLA had voted against the party, the Congress would have presented the proof to the speaker and the court. Now, the move may boomerang as the MLA may claim she is with the Congress, using the whip issued to her as proof.