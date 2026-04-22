Bina MLA Membership Row: Umang Singhar Meets Speaker Tomar, Seeks Action Against Nirmala Sapre

Nirmala Sapre Membership Case: Hope Speaker Will Take Fair Decision, Says LOP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar met Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar in connection with the membership of Bina Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre in Bhopal on Wednesday. During the meeting, Singhar submitted documents citing facts and evidence against the MLA.

Later, speaking to the media, Singhar said the people of Bina are looking to the Speaker for an impartial decision on the matter.

The LoP claimed that the BJP government is avoiding holding elections in Bina and is deliberately delaying the matter.

“In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court, a decision in such cases ought to be reached within 90 days; however, it is over two-and-a-half years, but no verdict has yet been delivered on the matter,” said Singhar.

He stated that if a prompt decision is not taken by the Speaker, the High Court will ultimately decide the matter. Congress had demanded that her membership from the assembly be annulled after she defected to the BJP on May 5, 2024 during the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Sapre told Free Press Journal that she had submitted her explanation to the Speaker and on Wednesday, Singhar was called in connection with the matter.