Bhopal News: Anti-Defection Plea; Bina MLA Tells High Court She Is Still With Congress

Bhopal News: Anti-Defection Plea; Bina MLA Tells HC She Is Still With Congress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre on Tuesday told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that she continues to be a member of the Indian National Congress.

A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf, was hearing a petition filed by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar against Sapre.

The case took a new turn when, in response to the court’s query, Sapre’s counsel stated that she remains a member of the Congress party. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing on April 20.

Senior advocate Sanjay Agarwal, representing Sapre, said, “The High Court asked which party Nirmala Sapre belongs to. We replied that she is with the Indian National Congress.”

The petition has been filed by Umang Singhar, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, seeking nullification of Sapre’s election from the Bina constituency.

According to the petitioner, he had approached Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on June 30, 2024, but no action was taken within the stipulated 90-day period, following which he moved the High Court.