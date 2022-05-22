Assam: Mob torches police station over alleged custodial death

Nagaon (Assam): A police station in Assam’s Nagaon was set afire by a mob on Saturday following an alleged case of custodial death of a local resident, a top police official said.

Three of those involved in the arson were arrested and operations are on to nab the others, the official said.

The mob had set ablaze the Batadrava Police Station and several two-wheelers in the afternoon following the death of a fish trader who was allegedly detained by the police late on Friday evening when he was going to take a bus for Sivsagar.

It was not clear why he was detained. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said, “Some miscreants had attacked the Batadrava Police Station in the afternoon and set it ablaze.”

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:05 AM IST