‘Assam Mein Vote Kaun Kaat Gaya’: AAP Jabs Congress After BJP Surge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a third consecutive victory in Assam, as counting trends show the party maintaining a comfortable lead in the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to trends around 3:30 PM, the BJP was leading in 81 out of 126 seats, while the Indian National Congress (Congress) lagged behind with leads in just 20 constituencies.

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A major setback for the Congress came from Jorhat, where Gaurav Gogoi, projected as the party’s chief ministerial face, suffered a heavy defeat. BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami defeated Gogoi by a margin of over 23,000 votes.

Reacting to the Congress’s poor performance, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar took a swipe at the party on social media platform X. In a post, she sarcastically asked, “Who cut Congress votes in Assam?”

Kakkar also indirectly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticising his alleged absence during crucial political moments. Her remarks came amid speculation about Gandhi travelling abroad ahead of the counting day.

With trends indicating a decisive BJP lead, the results underline the party’s continued dominance in Assam, while raising fresh questions over the Congress’s strategy and leadership in the state.