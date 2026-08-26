Assam Man Steals ₹50 Lakh, Gold From Home, Spends Money On Girlfriend, Father Hands Him Over To Cops

Ai Image

Johrat: Assam Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Jorhat for reportedly stealing Rs 50 lakh in cash and gold items from his house to buy gifts for his girlfriend, according to police. The young man has been identified as Yash Dhanuka Agarwal.

“The money was saved for business purposes and Yash knew it because he was a part of the family business. We had no idea that they could plan anything like this,” his family members said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The police traced his cellphone and found it in Ahmedabad. Agarwal's father later travelled to Ahmedabad, brought him back to Jorhat and handed him over to the police.

Yash Agarwal was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, said Rishikesh Hazarika. A case was registered under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house or other specified place), 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property), 317(2) (helping to conceal stolen property), 3(5) (joint criminal liability) and 56 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Apart from Yash, two of his friends, Jitendra Somani and Rohit Prasad, who reportedly helped him in planning the theft and supported him in selling the gold, were also named in the FIR, police said. However, his alleged girlfriend was not named as an accused, though she may be brought in for questioning, police said.

The police are now trying to trace the other suspects and recover the stolen cash and gold. Further probe is underway.