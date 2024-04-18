Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonowal, Gogoi To Try Luck In 1st Phase In Assam |

Campaigning for first phase of voting for five LS seats in Assam ended at 5 pm on Wednesday. The voting for the first phase in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur will be held from 7 am on Friday. A total of 86,68,239 voters including 43,93,512 women will exercise their franchise in 10,001 polling booths in the first phase of voting.

Altogether 35 candidates, including 2 RS MPs, 3 LS MPs and an MLA are in the poll fray. The prominent candidates include Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, sitting LS MP and late chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat. In the first phase of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a 4-km-long roadshow in Guwahati on Tuesday and addressed a rally in Nalbari under Barpeta LS constituency on Wednesday.

HM's campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP in Lakhimpur and led a roadshow in Tinsukia under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi led a 6-km-long roadshow in Titabar for party candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat on Tuesday