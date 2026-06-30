Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Reviews Hargila Conservation Efforts With Purnima Devi Barman After PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Praise

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah | File Photo

Guwahati: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday met internationally acclaimed wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman to review ongoing efforts for the conservation of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork, popularly known as the Hargila, and discuss measures to further strengthen wildlife conservation initiatives in the state.

PM Modi's Recognition

The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, praised Barman's pioneering work in conserving the Hargila and acknowledged her efforts in transforming public perception by challenging long-held superstitions and negative beliefs associated with the bird.

During the interaction, Barman briefed the minister on the present status of Hargila conservation, community-led initiatives that have contributed to the species' revival and the challenges that continue to affect its survival. She also shared a number of suggestions aimed at strengthening conservation efforts across Assam.

Suggestions for Strengthening Efforts

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Barman thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting the conservation movement at the national level and appreciated the continued support extended by the Assam Forest Minister.

“I am deeply honoured that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned our work during Mann Ki Baat. I would also like to thank Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who has consistently followed and supported our conservation journey. I shared several suggestions regarding Hargila conservation, and the Minister has assured us that the department will examine them positively,” she said.

Minister's Assurance

The meeting also recalled the minister's earlier congratulatory message to Barman after she received the prestigious National Geographic Wayfinder Award, which he had described as a matter of immense pride not only for Assam but for the entire country.

Speaking after the meeting, Mallabaruah said the Prime Minister's recognition of Barman's work was a proud moment for Assam and reflected the state's growing contribution to global conservation efforts.

“It is a matter of great pride that the extraordinary work of Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been recognised at the highest level by our Hon'ble Prime Minister. For years, the Hargila was associated with superstition and considered a bad omen by many. Through the tireless efforts of Dr Barman and countless community volunteers, these misconceptions are gradually disappearing, paving the way for greater public participation in conservation,” the minister said.

He reiterated the Assam Government's commitment to protecting the state's rich biodiversity and said the Forest Department would continue to work closely with conservationists, researchers and local communities to ensure the long-term survival of the Greater Adjutant Stork and other endangered species.

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of community-driven conservation initiatives and the collaborative efforts being undertaken by the Assam Government to preserve the state's unique wildlife heritage.