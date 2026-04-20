 Assam Floods: Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Amid Heavy Rains In Guwahati – Video
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HomeIndiaAssam Floods: Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Amid Heavy Rains In Guwahati – Video

Assam Floods: Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Amid Heavy Rains In Guwahati – Video

A woman died after falling into an uncovered drain during flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Guwahati. The victim, identified as Payal Nath, was swept away amid severe waterlogging and found hours later by rescuers. Authorities shut schools and urged residents to stay indoors as flooding disrupted normal life across the city.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
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ANI

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall on Sunday evening triggered flash floods in several parts of Guwahati, Assam, resulting in the death of a woman in the Maligaon Chariali area and causing major disruption across the city, according to NDTV.

The incident took place on Sunday night as parts of the city were flooded after incessant rain. An uncovered drain along a footpath turned into a death trap amid the waterlogging.

Reportedly, the victim has been identified as Payal Nath. She accidentally fell into an uncovered manhole as floodwaters rapidly accumulated during the downpour, causing panic among locals.

According to posts on X, a five-year-old child was also reported to have fallen into a drain in the same area.

The woman was missing for more than four hours during search operations carried out by teams from the Guwahati City Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Later, two young men found her unconscious around 150 metres away from the spot where she had fallen, inside an exposed section of the drain. She was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she was declared dead.

Educational institutions shut

Reportedly, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area due to the situation caused by heavy rain and flash floods.

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Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious as officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

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