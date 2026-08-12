'Assam Floods: Over ₹1,000 Crore May Be Needed For Rehabilitation,' Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said more than ₹1,000 crore may be required to repair damaged properties and rehabilitate people affected by the latest wave of floods in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured full assistance from the Centre for the rehabilitation process. The scale of the preliminary damage assessment indicates that rebuilding could be a long exercise, particularly in parts of Upper Assam where entire settlements have suffered damage.

Damage Assessment Under Way

"To give permanent relief, a rapid relief assessment drive was launched on Aug 9. As per an initial report, over 8,000 families have been assessed, and ₹150 crore damage has been estimated," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the assessment would continue till Aug 30 and was expected to cover 50,000 to 60,000 families in Upper Assam districts severely affected by the latest floods.

"I believe there will be a spending of over ₹1,000 crore in damage repair and rehabilitation. The PM has assured that there is no issue in paying the affected families and asked us to do the assessment without any lapse," he said.

Final Survey Likely By September

Sarma said the assessment would be conducted in multiple stages, with the final survey likely to be completed by September. In several areas, including Nepalikhuti, Majgaon and Kamal Chapori, every house had suffered damage, PTI reports.

"We are talking to the Centre and social scientists if a model housing scheme can be launched to rebuild their houses. The Assam government is looking to find a permanent solution to such floods," he said.

The proposal for model housing assumes significance given the extent of destruction reported in some areas and the government's stated aim of finding a more permanent solution to recurring floods.

YouTubers Join Relief Effort

Acknowledging support from various groups, Sarma said 72 YouTubers had raised funds for flood-affected people across the country.

"Many of them are already working on the ground and giving relief to the people. We are keeping a close watch on them whether they are spending the money for flood-affected areas or not," he said.

Sarma also released ₹11.3 crore to rebuild 494 flood-damaged Anganwadi centres across Upper Assam.

₹2.5 Lakh For Each Anganwadi Centre

"We want to restart these centres as soon as possible so that all services can be provided. Altogether 494 Anganwadi centres, which were damaged, will be rebuilt in this drive," he said.

Each centre will receive up to ₹2.5 lakh for restoration.

The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Wednesday, with more than 1.12 lakh people affected across four districts amid a forecast of more rainfall.

Cash Assistance For Flood-Hit Families

Sarma said 64,891 flood-hit families had received ₹15,000 each as initial assistance, while another 31,212 families would receive the aid in the coming days.

"From Aug 20, ₹1.5 lakh each will be provided to affected Namghars, a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers, in flood-ravaged Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to rebuild the institutions. PWD has engaged 50 machines to clear the debris from roads," he said.

Sarma said more than 26,000 micro-donations had been received in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), apart from larger institutional contributions.

"So far, we have received ₹142 crore in CMRF. We will utilise this amount in the model housing colony," he said.

Focus Shifts To Brahmaputra Tributaries

The Chief Minister said the Water Resources Department would now have to focus more on the Brahmaputra's tributaries, which have been causing increasing devastation in recent years.

"So far, the main focus has always been Brahmaputra. There are many hydro projects coming up in the Tibet region and Arunachal Pradesh. It will give some cushion to Brahmaputra's floods. Now, we need to concentrate on the tributaries also," Sarma said.

The latest wave of floods in Upper Assam was primarily caused by the Dikhow, a tributary of the Brahmaputra. Other rivers, including the Dhansiri and Dorika, also contributed to the devastation.

The widespread damage underlines the challenge before the state: immediate relief may help families recover from the latest floods, but reducing the impact of repeated flooding will require the longer-term measures the government is now proposing.