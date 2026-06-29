 Assam Floods: Nearly 16,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Batters Northeast; HM Amit Shah Assures Support To Assam, Arunachal | VIDEO
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Assam Floods: Nearly 16,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Batters Northeast; HM Amit Shah Assures Support To Assam, Arunachal | VIDEO

Nearly 16,000 people have been affected by floods in Assam's Dhemaji district as heavy rain triggered floods and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh. Amit Shah assured Assam and Arunachal Pradesh of Central assistance, while the IAF resumed rescue operations and the IMD warned of more heavy rainfall in the Northeast.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Assam Floods: Nearly 16,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Batters Northeast; HM Amit Shah Assures Support To Assam, Arunachal | VIDEO
Flood-hit areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh remain under rescue and relief operations amid continuing heavy rainfall | X

Guwahati, June 29: Nearly 16,000 people have been affected by floods in Assam's Dhemaji district, while torrential rain has triggered devastating floods and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road connectivity, damaging infrastructure and claiming lives in around 12 districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have affected 69 villages across four revenue circles in Dhemaji. In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant rainfall has inundated houses and damaged infrastructure in several parts of the state, prompting local administrations to launch rescue and evacuation operations.

The worsening situation underlines the widespread impact of the monsoon across the Northeast, with authorities racing to minimise further damage.

Centre Assures Full Support

Amid the unfolding disaster, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to review the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts. Shah assured both states of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief operations.

In a social media post, Sarma said he briefed the Home Minister on the relief and rehabilitation measures currently underway. He added that Shah assured Assam of all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with the situation. Sarma also thanked Shah for calling to enquire about the flood situation in Dhemaji.

IAF Resumes Rescue Efforts

Rescue operations involving the Indian Air Force, which were suspended overnight due to poor visibility, resumed on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over East Siang and neighbouring districts, including Leparada, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare.

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Authorities have advised people to avoid travelling through flood-affected and landslide-prone areas unless absolutely necessary and to follow official advisories until weather conditions improve, as the threat of further flooding and landslides continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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