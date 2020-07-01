Assam floods: Death toll reaches to 33 as deluge claims seven more lives

Seven more people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, taking the death toll in the deluge and related incidents to 33, a government report said on Wednesday.
Nearly 15 lakh people in 21 of the 33 districts of the state are affected by floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the report.
Three persons lost their lives in Barpeta district, while one person each died in Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari and Cachar districts, it said.
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park were also affected due to floods. Pankaj Chakraborty, State Disaster Management Authority said, "As per yesterday's report, out of 183 wildlife camps, 70 inundated and two evacuated."
A rhinoceros died yesterday, Parimal Suklabaidya, State Minister of Environment and Forest told ANI adding, "Wildlife suffers loss every year but this year, we're trying to put together the rescue teams and boats well in advance. Our teams and officers are working." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next 4 days in Dibrugarh. Normal life was disrupted after villages situated in Kalakhowa area of Dibrugarh flooded due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state.
A similar situation was faced by the villagers of Tinsukia district. Meanwhile, locals in the Guijan area were moved to safer places."Many houses have been washed away in floodwaters, we are forced to flee our village. We do not have food. No one from the administration has come here," a local said.
