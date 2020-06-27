Assam Gas Leak: Oil India’s operations in Baghjan hit due to heavy rainfall

It added, “Dangori River is overflowing. The road from Tinsukia is inundated at three places. All connecting roads to the site have been submerged with flood water. Currently, there is only one connecting road (Plastic Park Road) which is narrow at places resulting in big challenges in movement of men and material.”

Due to rains, Doomdooma-Baghjan Bridge was damaged. This impacted the movement over the bridge. “OIL contacted Indian Army and carried out a joint assessment if a Bailey Bridge could be constructed. Construction of a Bailey Bridge can be ascertained once the water level recedes,”it stated.

The company stated that the site of the helipad earmarked earlier cannot be used because of flood water on the road. “Actions are on to identify a new site for the helipad towards Plastic Park.”

Another bridge near the area, Tiphuk Kordaiguri road is fast deteriorating too due to flood.