Assam gas leak: OIL reports 7,627 MT Crude oil and 9.87 MMSCM of natural gas loss due to blockades

State-run Oil India Limited (OIL) revealed the cumulative production loss since May 27, 2020, due to bandhs and blockades stands at 7,627 MT Crude oil and 9.87 MMSCM of natural gas. The company said these bandhs and blockades have disrupted operations in 30 oil wells and 5 gas wells.

On June 19 alone, there was a production loss of 585 MT of Crude Oil and 0.64 MMSCM of Natural Gas. These blockades are of serious concern for the company. The company stated CMD of the company, Sushil Chandra Mishra and Directors of OIL is in touch with Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas & Minister of Steel on the issue of continued blockades that is severely hampering the progress of work at the site.

The company said work has been affected by the blockade at Baghjan EPS. Due to this, the working personnel could come out of the area only at around 7.30 pm at night on June 20. “Police forces are deployed at the site by the District Administration with assistance from the Army.”

Meanwhile, a team from Singapore-based ALERT is visiting the well site to assess the site preparation for capping the well.

Testing of other equipment mobilised from ONGC is in progress by an expert team of Alert, Singapore at OIL CMT Yard and Equipment Yard in association with CMT-ONGC team and OIL technical team.

The company stated according to CSIR-NEIST seismological study trial data acquisition has started. The company stated presently Environment Impact Assessment study is being conducted by ERM India Pvt. Limited. In addition, TERI is studying air quality and noise level in the region.