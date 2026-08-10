Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 100 As Sivasagar, Cachar And Other Districts Remain Under Water Amid Ongoing Rescue And Relief Operations

Rescue and relief operations continue across flood-hit districts of Assam as authorities respond to widespread inundation and a rising death toll | AI Generated Image

Guwahati, August 10, 2026: Assam continues to battle severe flooding, with the death toll reaching 100 as large parts of the state remain affected by the deluge. Authorities are carrying out rescue and relief operations while providing medical assistance to people in inundated areas.

According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Sunday, 100 people have died in the floods, including 60 men, 23 women and 18 children, comprising 12 boys and six girls.

Assam Flood Update: Death toll reaches 100 amid widespread devastation.



Rescue & relief operations continue across flood-hit districts including Sivasagar & Cachar. The Central & Assam Govts are providing continuous support, while Chhattisgarh CM @vishnudsai has announced ₹5… pic.twitter.com/q3rLUBm2i5 — AIR News Chennai (@AIRNews_Chennai) August 10, 2026

Sivasagar Bears The Brunt

Authorities revised the death toll in Sivasagar district after finding that one death had been recorded twice under the same name. The correction brought the district's toll down from 50 to 49.

Sivasagar remains among the worst-affected districts, with 49 deaths reported so far. Cachar has recorded 22 fatalities, followed by Karimganj with nine and Golaghat with eight. Deaths have also been reported from Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Karbi Anglong, The Indian Express reported.

Relief Operations Continue

The flood situation remains severe in several parts of Assam, with rescue and relief operations continuing across affected areas. District administrations and revenue circles are monitoring water levels and providing assistance to people in inundated regions.

The Central and Assam governments are extending support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance as authorities work to ensure essential services reach affected people. The scale of the deaths and widespread flooding underlines the difficult task facing authorities as relief efforts continue across several districts.

Chhattisgarh Announces Aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from the state government for people affected by the Assam floods.

Sai also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone and took stock of the flood situation. The assistance is expected to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas.

Jorhat Also Hit Hard

In Jorhat district, around 1.66 lakh people across 304 villages have been affected. The floods have claimed nine lives in the district, while agriculture and livestock have also suffered significant losses.

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With villages inundated, lives lost, and agriculture and livestock affected, the impact of the floods goes beyond the immediate challenge of moving people to safety. Rehabilitation is likely to remain a major concern even after water levels recede.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts remain underway across the affected districts.

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