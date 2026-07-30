Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 As Two More Bodies Recovered In Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti | X

Guwahati: The grim flood situation in Assam although improving as water level decreasing from many submerge villages but on Thursday as two more dead bodies were recovered from Nepalikhuti in the Sivasagar district, pushing the state's cumulative death toll in the current wave of the deluge to 80.

​According to the latest daily flood report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ongoing monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc across multiple regions, leaving hundreds of villages submerged and livelihoods severely disrupted.

We are announcing a 6 month moratorium on all loan repayments to all the affected families in the four districts hit by #AssamFloods and an extension of repayment tenure as per the following schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/rPGkcM6bdJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

​Current Scale of Devastation

​Flood-Affected Districts (08): Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Dhemaji, and Nagaon.

In this flood 437 villages affected badly under 21 ​revenue circles where

​17,198.09 hectares of land effected that touches 7 lakh population.​

From August 7, we will undertake a detailed assessment of losses to ensure every affected family receives the support they are entitled to, over and above the ₹15,000 interim relief.#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/HgAcy1Z7oU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

​Local administration, disaster response forces, and rescue teams remain deployed in the worst-hit pockets to assist stranded populations, clear debris, and distribute essential relief materials. Further evaluations are underway as authorities monitor rising water levels and manage relief operations across the affected revenue circles.