Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 As Two More Bodies Recovered In Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti

Guwahati: The grim flood situation in Assam although improving as water level decreasing from many submerge villages but on Thursday as two more dead bodies were recovered from Nepalikhuti in the Sivasagar district, pushing the state's cumulative death toll in the current wave of the deluge to 80.
According to the latest daily flood report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ongoing monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc across multiple regions, leaving hundreds of villages submerged and livelihoods severely disrupted.
Current Scale of Devastation
Flood-Affected Districts (08): Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Dhemaji, and Nagaon.
In this flood 437 villages affected badly under 21 revenue circles where
17,198.09 hectares of land effected that touches 7 lakh population.
Local administration, disaster response forces, and rescue teams remain deployed in the worst-hit pockets to assist stranded populations, clear debris, and distribute essential relief materials. Further evaluations are underway as authorities monitor rising water levels and manage relief operations across the affected revenue circles.