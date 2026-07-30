 Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 As Two More Bodies Recovered In Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti
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Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 As Two More Bodies Recovered In Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti

Assam's flood death toll has increased to 80 after two bodies were recovered from Nepalikhuti in Sivasagar district. According to ASDMA, 437 villages across 21 revenue circles in eight districts remain affected, impacting nearly 7 lakh people and damaging over 17,198 hectares of land. Rescue teams and local authorities continue relief operations.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 As Two More Bodies Recovered In Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti
Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 As Two More Bodies Recovered In Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti | X

Guwahati: The grim flood situation in Assam although improving as water level decreasing from many submerge villages but on Thursday as two more dead bodies were recovered from Nepalikhuti in the Sivasagar district, pushing the state's cumulative death toll in the current wave of the deluge to 80.

​According to the latest daily flood report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the ongoing monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc across multiple regions, leaving hundreds of villages submerged and livelihoods severely disrupted.

​Current Scale of Devastation

​Flood-Affected Districts (08): Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Dhemaji, and Nagaon.

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In this flood 437 villages affected badly under 21 ​revenue circles where

​17,198.09 hectares of land effected that touches 7 lakh population.​

​Local administration, disaster response forces, and rescue teams remain deployed in the worst-hit pockets to assist stranded populations, clear debris, and distribute essential relief materials. Further evaluations are underway as authorities monitor rising water levels and manage relief operations across the affected revenue circles.

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