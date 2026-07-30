Assam Flood Death Toll Rises To 78; State Seeks Special Central Relief Package For Rehabilitation And Reconstruction

Assam sought a special Central relief package as flood deaths rose to 78 and thousands continued to await rehabilitation | AI Generated Image

Guwahati, July 30, 2026: The death toll in Assam's devastating floods has risen to 78, while more than three lakh people continue to remain affected despite floodwaters receding from most parts of the state. Amid the continuing crisis, the Assam government has sought a dedicated Central support package for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the worst-hit districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the demand was placed before the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which concluded its four-day visit to flood-ravaged districts of Upper Assam on Wednesday.

Standing by every affected family until normalcy is restored.



Relief and support continue to reach flood affected communities across Assam.#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/Re67u9JHqO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

The team conducted an on-ground assessment of the damage and reviewed the ongoing relief, restoration and rehabilitation efforts following assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

State Seeks Greater Flexibility For Relief

Describing this year's floods as unprecedented, Sarma said the state has requested the Centre to recognise the Upper Assam floods as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event". According to him, such recognition would allow greater flexibility in damage assessment and the distribution of assistance to affected people.

The state has also sought a dedicated Central support package for Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts to cover relief operations, housing, infrastructure repair and livelihood restoration. However, Sarma did not disclose the amount sought from the Centre, PTI reports.

The floods this year has been on an unprecedented scale, leaving behind a trail of devastation which our Double Engine Govt will mitigate to sufferings of our people.



As assured by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited the… https://t.co/yRz8hnrkeJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the floods had left behind widespread devastation but expressed confidence that the "Double Engine Government" would mitigate the suffering of the people. He added that the IMCT was briefed on the extensive damage caused to critical infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods across the affected districts.

Long-Term Recovery In Focus

Apart from immediate financial assistance, Assam has proposed the establishment of a Northeast disaster risk-reduction mechanism to strengthen coordination among Assam and the seven neighbouring states across all stages of disaster management.

The state has also requested relaxation of documentation and eligibility norms under Central and centrally sponsored schemes so that affected families can access assistance without unnecessary hurdles.

Among its other demands, Assam has sought a district-wise reconstruction plan covering roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, water supply and power infrastructure. It has also called for a rapid multi-agency assessment and strengthening of breached embankments on hill-fed rivers before the next monsoon.

The government has further requested better convergence of disaster assistance with national programmes related to housing, water, agriculture, health and social protection. It also sought targeted support for women, children, persons with disabilities and elderly people affected by the floods.

"We are confident that the team will keep the ground realities and our best interests in mind and communicate to the Centre accordingly," Sarma said.

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On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister for the second time in seven days to review the flood situation.

During the conversation, Sarma informed Shah that although floodwaters had receded in many areas, several families were still unable to return home because their houses had either been damaged or filled with mud and silt.

Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration efforts.

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