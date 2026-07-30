Assam Floods: Amid Widespread Destruction, Sleeping Infant's Rescue Captures Hearts Online

Even as devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across Assam, a touching rescue operation involving a sleeping infant has emerged as a symbol of hope and resilience amid the widespread destruction.

The northeastern state has witnessed severe flooding over the past 10 days, claiming more than 78 lives and affecting over three lakh people across several districts. Authorities have launched large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations as thousands of residents remain stranded in inundated villages and towns.

The Assam government has intensified its relief efforts, dispatching 30 trucks carrying essential supplies to flood-hit areas. Rescue teams from various agencies have also been working around the clock to evacuate residents and shift them to safer locations.

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Amid the ongoing crisis, a video showing an emergency responder carrying a sleeping infant through floodwaters has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by journalist Shiv Aroor on X, appears to show a member of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carefully carrying the child to safety.

Sharing the footage, Aroor wrote, "A sleeping infant carried to safety in the #AssamFloods. A word for all rescue personnel braving the swell to save lakhs from submerged villages and towns."

The video quickly attracted widespread praise from social media users, many of whom hailed the courage and dedication of rescue personnel.

"Proud of these members of the relief team who are doing excellent work for the people of Assam," one user commented.

Another wrote, "The real heroes are these people who lovingly picked up the sleeping girl and handed her over to her mother. I thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."

As floodwaters continue to rise in several areas, rescue teams remain engaged in relief operations across the state.