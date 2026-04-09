Assam Elections 2026: ‘Mujhe Aapse Certificate Nahi Chahiye’, CM Himanta Loses Cool At Lallantop Reporter; Know What Happened

Guwahati: Voting for the 126-seat Assembly elections in Assam is underway. On polling day, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with reporters. However, during the interaction, the CM lost his cool over a question about his language during the last phase of campaigning.

When asked by a reporter from digital news portal Lalantop whether he thought he had used unparliamentary language during the last phase of campaigning, he said, “Mera language Lalantop se hamesha acha hota hai.”, which roughly translates to, “My language is always better than Lalantop.”

Responding to this, the reporter said, “Lalantop ko aap se certificate nahi chaiye,” which translates to, “Lalantop does not need a certificate from you.” The CM then snapped back, saying, “Muje bhi aap se certificate nagi chaiye,” which translates to, “Even I do not want a certificate from you.”

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The CM furiously asked, “ye chez kya hai, ye Lalantop ky hai, main toh kabhi nahi dekha hu.”, which roughly translates to, “What is this Lalantop? I have never watched it.” The video is going viral on social media.

Besides, in Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member Legislative Assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on 4 May.